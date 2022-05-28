PM directs for resolution of issues faced by Chinese companies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed to resolve issues faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding investment of Chinese companies.

He instructed that security of the employees of the Chinese companies should be made more effective.

The PM said all facilities should be provided for reviving the projects undertaken with bilateral investment of Pakistani and Chinese companies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, secretaries of interior, finance, foreign affairs, board of investment, petroleum, power, information technology, railways and other senior officials attended the meeting.

PM to consult stakeholders on charter of economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min-ister Shehbaz Sharif on Sa-turday said that he was sta-rting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on a charter of economy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, ” In 2018, as leader of the Opposition, I proposed the idea of Charter of Economy which was ignored with disdain by the then government. It is need of the hour now. We are starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on the Charter.”