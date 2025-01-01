PM directs for strict legal action against human trafficking

Saqib Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed for taking of strict legal action against all human trafficking groups in the country to set an example, besides called for immediate legal action to confiscate the properties and assets of human traffickers.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on measures taken against human trafficking in the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister appreciated the recent actions taken by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against government officials involved in human trafficking.

Following disciplinary actions, he further directed that strict punitive measures should also be taken against facilitators. In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the measures taken against human trafficking, progress in the legal actions against facilitators, and in legislation for the eradication of human trafficking.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, and senior officials from the relevant departments. The prime minister said the prosecution process against all individuals involved in this heinous trade should be made more effective, adding the top lawyers should be appointed for prosecution after consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The prime minister said the Foreign Office should contact relevant countries to expedite the extradition of Pakistanis running human trafficking operations abroad. He further directed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about using only legal channels for overseas employment.

He said the country should promote technical training institutions that could provide certified professionals to the international market according to modern requirements, adding that the screening process for individuals traveling abroad at airports should be made more effective.

Pakistan commits to Muslim World League strategies for girls’ education: The Islamic Republic of Pakistan in support with Muslim World League launched a comprehensive platform for Partnerships to Advance Girls’ Education in Muslim Societies. Under the patronage and in the presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, this groundbreaking manifesto will be launched to support girls’ education in Muslim societies.

This initiative, based in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, aims to foster international partnerships by forging alliances among governmental, Islamic, and global civil organizations, thereby creating a widespread network to advance girls’ education.

This initiative seeks to implement the principles outlined in Article 25 of the Charter of Makkah, along with principles 22 and 23 from the Charter of Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects. These principles were underscored during two international conferences held under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah safeguard him.

Additionally, the initiative will implement resolutions adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states regarding both charters, in conjunction with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Secretary-General of the MWL with the Secretary-General of the OIC, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretary-General of the Islamic Fiqh Council and the Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy. These agreements were formalized in Makkah on 9/7/1445 AH.

The International Partnerships for Education in Muslim Societies platform is set to be inaugurated at a global conference titled “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” scheduled for January 11-12, 2025. Organized jointly by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Muslim World League, the conference will include wide-ranging international participation, drawing together representatives from international organizations, governments, Islamic institutions, and senior religious, intellectual, and media leaders, as well as civil society activists from across the globe.

The conference reflects assurance of Government of Pakistan joint with the MWL’s unwavering commitment to its responsibilities towards Muslim populations and the foundations of their renaissance. The podium aims to promote girls’ education in accordance with authentic Islamic principles, to address the challenges impeding it, and to dispel misconceptions surrounding the issue.

Moreover, the conference serves as an Islamic message to the world, affirming that Islam-a religion of knowledge, civilization, and noble values-firmly supports all laws and practices that enable girls access to education. Any legislation or actions, whether by individuals or groups, that hinder girls’ education are contrary to Islamic teachings, which are unequivocally free from such practices.

The conference will focus on initiating and developing strategies to address the challenges facing girls’ education and will capitalize on available opportunities to enhance and improve educational outcomes in Muslim societies. The goal is to empower women to fulfill their essential and rightful roles in contributing to the development of their communities across various sectors. This will be accomplished in alignment with the principles outlined in the two aforementioned charters, as well as the actions the MWL is committed to undertake to further activate and implement these principles.