PM directs policy on renewable energy be finalized by January end

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed that policy on renewable energy be finalized by end January.

Underscoring the need for improved coordination among the relevant departments and addressing governance issues in the energy sector, the Prime Minister emphasized upon the need for timely and accurate estimations about demand and supply in the energy sector so as to avoid any interruption in energy supply.

He was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy at Prime Minister’s Office. The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about demand and supply situation in the power sector, the projections of petroleum and power division for the next six months, the existing energy mix, availability and utilization of indigenous as well as imported gas and way forward towards addressing various issues related to energy sector.

The meeting was also briefed about gas management plans of SNGPL and SSGC for the winter season.

It was informed that despite sudden drop of temperature and increased demand for gas, uninterrupted supply to domestic, commercial and zero-rated industries would be ensured during the current season.

Efforts were also being made to curtail the duration of gas load-shedding to other sectors such as CNG, captive power plants of general industries. Discussing the issue of fuel import, it was decided to immediately notify ban on any further import of furnace oil.

The issue of production and storage of furnace oil by the local refineries was also discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed that a detailed plan, in consultation with refineries, regarding upgradation of existing facilities and export of surplus furnace oil should be worked out on priority.

It was decided that ECC would be briefed, in its next meeting, about the availability of urea stocks in the country and its pricing. It was decided that a detailed plan would be worked out to ensure optimal utilization of RLNG Terminals.

It was further decided that Power Division will submit a monthly DISCO-wise report to the CCoE about transmission and distribution losses and update on recoveries of receivables. Ministry of Petroleum was directed by the CCoE to submit a detailed plan on reduction of losses due to Unaccounted For Gas (UFG).