PM directs provision of basic necessities of life in the flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday has directed the provision of basic necessities of life including food items in the flood-affected areas.

On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to ensure transparency in flood relief assistance and its distribution system, will be launched tomorrow (Monday).

While chairing a meeting, the prime minister was apprised that digital flood dashboard has been prepared with the use of the latest technology to provide all the relevant detail about the relief activities and receipt and distribution of relief goods and assistance. It would provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among the flood affectees.

During the meeting, the prime minister also reviewed the restoration of life activities in the flood-affected areas and directed for expeditingthe rehabilitation of roads, bridges, power supply and other relief measures. The prime minister had also announced that the audit of the financial aid received for the flood victims would be conducted by the AGPR and the world’s reputed audit firm for the sake of transparency.

PM for protection of Dadu grid station from flood: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while taking a notice of the possible threat to a 500KV grid station in Dadu from the flood situation, directed for utilization of all resources to protect the power grid.

The prime minister directed the civil and military high-ups to immediately save the grid station from being affected by the flood, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. For the uninterrupted power supply, the protection of grid station was necessary, he added.

Upon PM’s directive, three excavators had been sent from Moro city. The prime minister had been, round the clock, supervising the restoration and rehabilitation work on the flood-damaged

infrastructure.

PM says a big thank you to Antonio Guterres

ISLAMABAD (INP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres left for the US on Sunday after wrapping up his Two-day visit to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while appreciating UN Secretary-General Guterres’ support for the Pakistan flood victims said that he was deeply touched by his empathy and leadership.

In his tweet today, PM Shehbaz wrote: “A big thank you to UN SG @antonioguterres for his unprecedented support of the flood victims. His two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge.

“During his visit to the flood-affected areas & camps under scorching heat, UN Secretary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan. His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change.”

Sindh CM expresses his gratitude over UN support On Sunday, while seeing him off, CM Shah expressed his gratitude to the UN head for his visit to Pakistan for showing solidarity with the flood affected people and for visiting flood relief camps to get first-hand knowledge of the difficulties being faced by the affectees. He lauded the personal efforts of the UN secretary-general for the resolution of these problems.