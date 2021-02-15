PM directs to finalize ‘Pakistan Education Policy 2021”

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Early finalization of the proposed ‘Pakistan Education Policy 2021’ should be ensured at the earliest Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also instructed to finalize the policy along with formulation of a all-inclusive roadmap, besides demarcated timelines and targets.

While presiding a meeting on use of technology in promotion of skilled education, the prime minister

expressed his views by saying that the education policy should be finalized in consultation with the provincial governments and other stakeholders that should cater to the priorities for implementing modern education system in the country.

Regarding youth of Pakistan, prime minister commented that education was not accorded due priority in the past, adding that majority of the population comprised youth, their capabilities could only be utilized if they were educated and equipped with the latest knowledge and technology. The minister for federal education apprised the meeting about education reforms, online education during COVID-19, pilot projects for information technology (IT), countrywide “skills for all” projects and measures taken for promotion of knowledge economy.

During today’s meeting Prime Minister was also briefed on the measures taken to increase school enrollment particularly for girls’ education, artificial intelligence and internet of things training for 50,000 youth under the Hunarm-and Pakistan Programme, establishment of Skills’ Accreditation Council and partnerships with international organizations.

Additionally the forum was informed that after a lapse of 11 years, the present government was formulating the Pakistan Education Policy 2021 for unified curriculum. Special emphasis was being laid on technical and advanced education.

Moreover, while informing the meeting Dr Atta-ur-Rehman said that partnership with international organizations was underway for accreditation, capacity building of teachers, enhanced use of artificial intelligence and bio-technology.