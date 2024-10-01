PM effectively pleaded Palestinians case as leader of Ummah: Tarar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively pleaded the case of Palestinians during his historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly as the leader of Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that PM Shehbaz’s address to the UNGA was highly appreciated all over the world, which was an honour for Pakistan.

The prime minister championed the causes of Muslim Ummah, including Palestine and Kashmir, he added.

His bilateral meetings with heads of state and government of other countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session also proved very fruitful and constructive in that regard, the minister said.

Tarar said that the PM’s speech also proved that Pakistan’s foreign policy was successful and that Islamabad was an important player both at the international level and in the region.

“The prime minister vociferously raised the Palestine issue in his UNGA session and during his meetings on the sidelines, which was acknowledged by the international community and that is a matter of pride for Pakistan,” he reiterated.

The minister said that PM Shehbaz had always raised the Palestine issue at all international fora. He not only highlighted the Palestinians’ genocide and Israeli war crimes in Gaza but also stressed that the aggressor should be brought to justice.

The PM’s UNGA address was among the most watched events on the internet, and it would figure on top in the UN history as there was a true representation of the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah, he added.

Tarar said that led by PM Shehbaz, the Pakistani delegation boycotted the address of Israeli prime minister and many other countries followed suit, whose representatives also walked out of the General Assembly hall. Netanyahu delivered his speech in an almost empty hall, he added.

He said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also appreciated Pakistan’s support and termed PM Shehbaz his brother.

“The President of Palestine recognized and lauded the role of Pakistan highlighting the Palestinian cause at every world forum,” he maintained.

The Palestinian president, he said, also appreciated Pakistan for sending medical supplies and granting admission to Palestinian students in its medical colleges.

The minister said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which had written on its passports that they were valid for all countries except Israel.

Tarar said besides Palestine, the prime minister also effectively highlighted the Kashmir cause in his UNGA speech and made a special mention of Kashmiri freedom struggle icon Burhan Wani.

The PM, he said, also pointed out the Hindutva supremacist approach of the Modi regime which was converting Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into a minority. He not only criticised India for its atrocities in Kashmir but also warned it against any misadventure against Pakistan, the minister added.

Tarar said it was a good sign that the entire Pakistani nation had appreciated the PM’s speech and even the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported lauded him for effectively pleading the Muslim Ummah’s case.

He said that the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other international financial institutions were appreciating Pakistan’s economic growth.

Increase in growth rate and reduction in inflation were being acknowledged globally, he said adding the conclusion of the IMF agreement was an appreciation of the government’s economic initiatives.

The minister said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also appreciated improvement in Pakistan’s economy which was also a good sign.

Investment in the country, he added, had increased after lowering interest rate while inflation rate had been curtailed to a single digit.

The decrease in inflation from 32% last year to 9.6% this year was a great achievement and it would further fall soon, he added. According to September data, it had further fallen to 6.9 per cent, the minister said.

Tarar said that the international financial magazine Bloomberg had also described the economy of Pakistan in better condition. All the economic indicators were positive as increase in GDP growth, reduction in policy rate and inflation, 14% increase in exports, favourable environment for investment were the proof of stability, he added.

The minister said that the price of petrol had been reduced for the fifth consecutive time as decease in its price internationally was being passed on to the public.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to use the provincial government’s resources in controlling prices and terrorism instead of attacking the Federation.

He said that the opposition was worried over the economic stability with reducing inflation and growing GDP growth rates. He, however, warned that they would not be allowed to create chaos and anarchy and ruin the national economy.

He said that under the Constitution, the Parliament was the supreme institution which had the power to legislate and amend the constitution.

He said that the government believed in the supremacy of the Parliament and would take steps to ensure the same.

Replying to media persons questions, the minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA speech was continuation of the legacy of Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

On one hand the prime minister castigated Israel and on the other the Israeli media was writing articles in favour of PTI founder, he added. The PTI leadership should at least have condemned the Times of Israel’s write-up, he said.

He said that ‘revolutions’ could not be blocked by containers or hurdles, as in fact the PTI had failed to mobilise the public for its so-called agitation.

To a query, the minister said that the price control mechanism was effectively working in Punjab and the Federal Capital, but in the KP, the government officials were busy in asking the people to take part in protest rallies.

About the upcoming SCO conference, he said it would be an honour for Pakistan to host the event.

He assured the media that the law enforcement agencies would be asked not to create hurdles for working journalists in performing their professional duties during any protest rallies.