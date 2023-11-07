PM emphasizes significance of Pak-Canada strong ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister and the High Commissioner discussed various aspects of Canada-Pakistan bilateral relations, including Canada’s development programs in Pakistan, humanitarian support post 2022 floods, economic and trade ties as well as Canadian investments in Pakistan, particularly the Reko Diq Project.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and Canada.

He highlighted the steps being undertaken by the Government in priority areas, particularly for the stabilization of the economy, facilitation of foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council, and repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the support extended by Pakistan to Canada’s Afghan Relocation Program.