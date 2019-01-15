PM, ex-US envoy discuss Afghan peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House on Tuesday.

The prime minister and former envoy discussed bilateral ties and the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, Munter said Pakistan is an important country of the region. “Better ties between the US and Pakistan are in both countries’ interests.”

He recounted that his stay in Pakistan as the US envoy was pleasantly memorable and vowed to continue playing his role for improving bilateral ties in his capacity.

PM Khan said social and economic development through public service was the top priority of his government. “We have been making efforts for even distribution of resources among the public.”

He termed the regional peace inevitable for the implementation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government’s economic agenda and reiterated that Islamabad will continue making efforts for bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.

“Solution to the Afghan imbroglio can only be found through a political option,” he opined.