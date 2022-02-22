PM: Expanding country’s industrial base among govt.’s foremost priorities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said as no country could progress without industrial development, expanding Pakistan’s industrial base was among the government’s foremost priorities.

Besides taking measures for enhancing industrial capacity and the revival of sick units, the present government for the first time in the country had given a comprehensive policy for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he added.

The prime minister was talking to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the measures taken by the government for development of the industrial sector and the future strategy.

The prime minister further said that owing to the government’s business-friendly policies, the industrial sector was progressing. Employment opportunities also increased due to the industries running on full capacity, he added.

The meeting was told that owing to the government’s successful economic and business-friendly policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the wheels of industry continued to turn, which, besides creating job opportunities, also increased exports.

It was further told that the government was taking measures for enhancing the capacity of industries and revival of sick units on priority basis.

Besides, the government was also ensuring the inclusion of new sectors other than the traditional ones, which was aimed at going for import substitution and enhancing exports.

The meeting was further told that in line with the prime minister’s vision of promoting industries, the Ministry of Industries and Production was ensuring to check hurdles in the way of providing facilities to enhance industrial production.

The prime minister directed to speed up measures for expanding the country’s industrial base, increasing cooperation among the relevant government institutions and also preparing a comprehensive package in that respect.