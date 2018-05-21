PM express condolence with the family of martyr Colonel Sohail

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited on Monday to the residence of Colonel Sohail Abid and express condolence with the family of the martyred soldier.

PM Abbasi recited Fateha for the martyred, expressed his condolence with his family and prayed for patience for the grieved family to bear the loss with dignity.

The PM said on the occasion that the armed forces have presented countless sacrifices to eradicate terrorism from the country, adding that brave son of the soils like Colonel Abid are pride for the nation.

PM Abbasi said that the name of the martyred who continued to set an unprecedented history of valour for the country’s defense, would be written in golden words.

In his message on the martyrdom of the officer, the COAS said, “When a soldier sacrifices his life I lose part flesh of my body, that night is always difficult to pass.

“But we remain fully determined to sacrifice anything and everything for the defense of our motherland,” General Bajwa added.

