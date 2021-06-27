Pakistan

PM expresses satisfaction over inflows in Roshan Digital Account

2 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressing his satisfaction said that Roshan Digital Account achieved more milestones as the inflows of deposits crossed the $1.5 billion mark on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan certificates surpassing $1 billion.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted an index of SBP showing cumulative inflows of deposits in the Roshan Digital Account, terming it good news.

He further said that accounts and deposits had set new records since $1 billion inflow was recorded two months ago.

