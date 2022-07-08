PM extend Eid greetings with Qatari Amir, UAE leader

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The prime minister conveyed his best wishes to the people of Qatar.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that existed between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests. Qatar is home to 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a positive role in the development of the State of Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey warm greetings to him on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The prime minister extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations. The UAE president reciprocated the greetings from the prime minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on Eid.

The prime minister extended an invitation to the UAE President to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief, shared values, and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

Burhan Wani an icon of Kashmiris’ struggle against India’s oppression: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed martyred Kashmiri youth Burhan Muzaffar Wani as a symbol of Kashmiris’ courageous resistance against the Indian occupation.

On the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Wani, the prime minister paid tribute to him and said the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir unjustifiably tortured Wani and forced him to pick guns instead of education. PM Sharif said Burhan Wani was the dear son of a Kashmiri mother who used to teach Holy Quran and of a teacher father who taught students.He said Wani had written a chapter of great sacrifice against the illegal occupation of India and added that even 0.9 million troops could not deter the commitment of such brave sons of soil.

The prime minister said for over 70 years, the courageous Kashmiri people were struggling for their right to self-determination. He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations to ensure implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council by holding a plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He vowed Pakistan’s continued support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs including Burhan Wani.

