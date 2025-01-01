PM felicitates Sana Mir on her induction into ICC’s Hall of Fame

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated former captain of Pakistan Women Cricket Team, Sana Mir for her induction into the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Cricket Hall of Fame and hailed her performance as an ace team lead.

The former captain of Pakistan Women Cricket Team and prominent cricketer Sana Mir called on the prime minister at the PM’s Office, a news release said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Sana Mir’s performance as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, adding, “Under your leadership, the Pakistan Women Cricket Team has achieved significant successes and made Pakistan famous all over the world.”

He hoped that she would play an active role in providing training to new talent in cricket with her experience. The prime minister informed the former Women Team captain that the government was trying to promote talent on merit in every field of sports.

The Prime Minister underlined that providing equal opportunities and facilities to men and women in every field of sports, including cricket, was among his priorities. “I am trying my best to represent Pakistan fully in the World Cricket Association and ICC,” he said.

Former Women Captain Sana Mir thanked the PM. She also put up recommendations to promote cricket in Pakistan, especially for further promotion of women cricket in the country. She said, “Hopefully the government will take steps to develop cricket grounds and new talent in Pakistan, especially to create more opportunities for women in cricket.”