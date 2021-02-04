PM for ensuring all measures to check prices of wheat flour

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that as wheat floor was a basic essential commodity and its price affects the poor people mostly, therefore all required administrative measures be ensured to make it available at affordable rates.

The government was fully focusing on the provision of relief to common man, he maintained. The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the measures being taken to bring down the prices of basic essential items.

Minister for Finance, Minister for Economic Affairs, Governor State Bank and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was told that the government’s economic policies were being fully welcomed by the business community. The traders’ community was encouraged by the government’s policies which despite the Covid-19 pandemic provided them conducive and business-friendly environment. Various suggestions for bringing down the prices of basic essential goods and commodities were presented before the meeting.

Besides various administrative measures, the suggestions also included the utilization of technology for ensuring transparency in the system and eliminating the exploitation of farmers.

The Prime Minister directed for immediate finalization of the under consideration proposals so that their implementation could be ensured.

Strengthening relationship with masses, their empowerment govt’s foremost priority: PM: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said strengthening relationship with the masses and their empowerment were the foremost priority of the present government.

He said reforms in the governance system were aimed at creating ease for the people and ensuring provision of justice to them in every sector.

The prime minister was presiding over a review meeting about the measures taken for reformation of governance system in priority sectors and increasing Pakistani workforce in various countries.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the steps being taken to improve the governance system; amendment in, and imposition of, existing laws; provision of justice to common citizens and improvement in police system as well as the measures for increasing Pakistani workforce abroad.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary and Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefed the prime minister about the measures being taken for improvement in the governance system.

A detailed briefing was given on the steps being taken for the redressal of public complaints, holding of Khuli Kacherhis (open courts), early resolution of problems relating to revenue, improvement in service delivery, devolution of power, promotion of the use of technology, cleanliness in cities, easy access of people to senior officers etc.