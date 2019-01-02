PM for expediting pace of Karachi development projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the federal government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by the people of Karachi including transport, potable water, sewerage, housing and others, and it would play its effective role in addressing these issues.



He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here to review the progress on federal government’s development projects in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, MPA Samar Ali Khan, Chief Executive Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited Muhammad Saleh Farooqi, Secretary Communications Adnan Asdar, and other officials.



The prime minister said Karachi, being the economic hub of Pakistan, had pivotal role in the country’s economic stability and development.

He directed expediting pace of work on the federal government’s development projects in the provincial metropolis.

In order to speed up the pace of ongoing projects and for improved coordination among relevant departments, an additional secretary in the PM Office has also been assigned the task.