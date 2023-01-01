PM for fast-track implementation of solarization project

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solarization project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.

The prime minister said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford to generate power by importing costly fuels.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solarization project initiated across the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out today. The prime minister observed that with the low-cost solar power generation, the consumers would get an inexpensive power supply, besides its generation would save precious foreign reserves spent on the import of expensive fuels. He also directed for import of solar panels through phased process and desired that solarization process of the government buildings should expeditiously be implemented.

It was further apprised that progress on 1200MW Layyah and 600 MW Jhang power projects was in the final stage.

After approval of benchmark tariff from NEPRA, the process for installation of solar on 11kv feeder would commence, it was further added.

PM felicitates people, doctors over introduction of robotic surgery in PKLI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the people as well as the doctors on the introduction of robotic surgery in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

“Alhamdulillah, the efforts for liver and kidney treatment in Pakistan are coming to fruition,” the prime minister remarked.

He said the purpose of establishing PKLI was to provide a modern facility for the treatment of kidney and liver disease within the country. At the PKLI, a world-class liver and kidney treatment facility has been made available in the country. PKLI will become the John Hopkins of Pakistan, he added. The prime minister said that the PKLI could have progressed more if former chief justice Saqib Nisar had not intervened just to get a salary raise for his brother.

ANP delegation calls on PM: A two-member delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) comprising Aimal Wali Khan and Jawad Khattak Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain were also present, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM lauds Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for effectively highlighting the challenges faced by the country in the wake of climate change.

“Incredible public service, Minister Sherry. The way you have presented Pakistan’s case on climate change after the devastating floods last year is truly remarkable,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

PM Shehbaz expressed words of appreciation as the prestigious Times magazine placed Sherry Rehman on its list of 100 influential people of the year 2023. “It is a well-deserved honour,” he said. Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging her services in the field of climate change. “Thank you so much Prime Minister. Am truly humbled, and thank you for your support,” she said.