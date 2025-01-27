PM for legal framework against human trafficking

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to further strengthen legal framework to combat human trafficking.

Chairing the first meeting of the task force formed to curb human trafficking, in Islamabad on Monday, he asked the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Law and Justice to cooperate in enhancing the legal framework.

He said the implementation of the Federal Prosecution Act 2023 should be expedited.

The Prime Minister instructed the FIA to provide the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the information gathered during investigations to facilitate the swift extradition of human traffickers.

He emphasized that the complete eradication of human trafficking can only be achieved through the collective efforts and cooperation of all institutions.

The Prime Minister ordered the issuance of red warrants for the human trafficking offenders.

Regarding the tragic incident of a boat sinking in Morocco, the Prime Minister confirmed that twenty seven human traffickers have been identified, and five have been arrested.