PM for mechanism to double country’s exports

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for formulation of a strategy aimed at two-fold increase in the country’s exports within next five years.

He also asked the Ministry of Trade for compiling of such a strategy in consultation with the successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders. The prime minister chaired a high level meeting on the export sector.

The meeting was attended by ministers including Jam Kamal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, prominent e-Commerce entrepreneurs like CEO Utopia Jabran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Salman Ahmed and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for extending facilitation to exporters in the e-Commerce sector who had been exporting country’s product to the world, besides resolution of the issues of “Made in Pakistan” brand exporters. He said that they were taking steps for maximum utilization of the export sector, adding for the promotion of IT, domestic use item, textile and other exceptional sectors, the relevant stakeholders should be taken on board.

The meeting was apprised of proposals and recommendations for the development of export sector and the strategy in this regard. The prime minister underlined for submission of recommendations over promotion of such industries that were exporting such items which had been part of the global value chains.

Shehbaz directs to build Daanish Schools in all three GB divisions: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to build Daanish Schools across all three divisions of Gilgit Baltistan to impart world-class education and accommodation facilities to students from low-income groups.

The prime minister, in a meeting with GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan who called on him, also constituted a committee to look into the issues faced by GB that would present its recommendations after consultation with the stakeholders.

The prime minister assured the GB chief minister that uplifting the GB people by providing them with education and health facilities was among the federal government’s priorities. He also sought recommendations on the ways to exploit the immense tourism potential of GB, besides instructing to expedite work on Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also sought a strategy for execution of solar power projects in Gilgit Baltistan. Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting which deliberated on the uplift of GB’s education, health and tourism sectors.

The meeting was briefed about the progress on Attabad and Harpo hydropower projects. It was told that the said projects would help provide an uninterrupted power supply to GB. The prime minister was told that work on NaltarExpreessway has been completed to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the area.

Premier terms promotion of foreign direct investment as top priority: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country to transform challenges into opportunities was top priority of the government.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review progress on foreign investment. The meeting reviewed in detail the progress on the memorandum of understandings (MoUs) and agreements with the Gulf countries under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Talking to participants of the meeting, the prime minister said all possible facilities will be given to the investors adding that special cells in the federal ministries will be established to promote innovation and research in the investment sector.

The prime minister said the establishment of SIFC had helped restoring confidence of the investors. He directed that a feasibility study should be conducted for such projects which had the potential to attract investors and the services of internationally recognized experts should be obtained in this regard.

He emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of the projects presented for investment. The prime minister also directed all the ministries to further improve their relations with the Gulf countries regarding the progress on their respective MoUs. He said all the necessary requirements should be fulfilled with respect to the foreign investment in the solar energy projects in Muzaffar Garh, Layyah and Jhang.

Furthermore, the prime minister also stressed to conduct feasibility study for railway connectivity from Reko Diq to Gwadar seaport adding that work should be started on the railway line to access the power plants of Thar Coal. He further directed that steps should be taken regarding foreign investment in Chiniot Iron project.

The meeting was informed that the dredging work of the Gwadar port had been completed after which big ships could now be anchored there. The meeting was told that a huge investment was expected from the Gulf countries in a range of sectors including renewable energy, oil refining, mining, food security, banking and financial services, logistics, water supply and waste management.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani and other high officials attended the meeting. Whereas Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik and Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja participated through video link.

Shehbaz casts his vote in Senate election: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote in the Senate election held at the Parliament House.

Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also cast their vote. In the election, Mehmoodul Hassan of the Pakistan People’s Party is contesting for the general seat, while Muhammad Ishaq Dar of the PML-N is in the run for the technocrat seat. Contesting for the two seats on behalf of the Sunni Ittehad Council are Farzand Hussain and Raja Ansar Mehmood.

Iranian envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual concern.

The prime minister thanked the President of Iran, Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, for his congratulatory message and telephone call to him following his re-election. He underscored that Pakistan attached great importance to Iran and the two countries enjoyed historic and brotherly relations.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meeting with the Iranian President when they jointly inaugurated a border market and an electricity transmission line in May 2023.

The two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022. He stressed the need for both sides to work together to enhance trade, energy cooperation, road and rail connectivity, cultural exchanges, counter terrorism efforts and security cooperation.

The prime minister appreciated Iran’s support on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir. The situation in Palestine was also discussed in the meeting.

The Iranian Ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and shared an overview of the current state of bilateral relations. He also affirmed Iran’s desire to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.