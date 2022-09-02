PM for more efforts to address problems of flood-hit victims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciating the rescue and relief efforts of all institutions directed them to work vigorously and with more dedication to address the problems of people in the flood affected areas.

He was presiding over a review-meeting about the devastation caused by floods and the current situation of relief and rehabilitation. During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the restoration of damaged infrastructure in the flood affected areas especially electricity, petroleum and communication system.

Secretary Power told the Prime Minister that as per his directions, all officers of the ministry were in field were personally supervising the restoration of electricity supply affected due to floods. The prime minister was told that except 7, all 406 affected power supply feeders, where the water had receded, would be restored within the next 24 hours.

The feeders to be restored included 4 in Punjab, 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90 in Sindh and 290 in Balochistan. Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) told the prime minister that except the Indus Highway (N-55), some areas of which were still under the flood water, all the major highways including N-5 (GT Road) and N-65 from Sukkur to Quetta had been fully restored for traffic. The prime minister was further told that the teams of NHA were in the field and carrying out the repair work on the roads damaged by rains and flood water on a fast pace.

The Chairman Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told the prime minister that only 648 out of the total 51,733 mobile communications sites could not restored due to flood waters, adding, but those would also be restored within the next 24 hours. The meeting noted that owing to the personal interest of the prime minister, the restoration work in the flood affected areas was moving on fast pace.

