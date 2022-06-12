PM for precautionary measures ahead of above-normal precipitation

ISLAMABAD (APP): In view of prediction about an above normal monsoon rainfall during the last week of this month, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the ministries and departments concerned to alert the provinces and district administrations. The prime minister directed for formulation of a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with the provinces considering the forecast for heavy monsoon downpours, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed that all precautionary measures should be taken in accordance with the forecast of the meteorological department, besides ensuring arrangements in the low laying areas and in those regions which could be affected during the rainy period.

He also asked for timely supply of necessary equipment and other necessary steps for the protection of crops and animals in the agrarian areas.

The prime minister further observed that residents in the affected areas should be forewarned and shifted to safer areas. Other steps like proper drainage, dredging of nullahs and water channels and fumigation should also be taken, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement, has predicted that country was expected to receive “above average rainfall” during the upcoming monsoon season. It further said that pre-monsoon rains are likely to start in the second week of June.

New budget creates opportunities for youth, helps weaker people: PM: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has articulated the goals of the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 saying it was meant to help the youth and the poor across the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said the budget represented a significant improvement in several ways. “It has provided more educational opportunities for our youth, particularly from Balochistan and targeted subsidies for financially weaker people. More importantly, it has taxed non-productive assets of the rich. The government has increased the higher education budget by 68% under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said they have raised the budget from Rs23 billion and set the target for Rs44 billion. On June 10, the federal government tabled the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly with a total outlay of Rs9.502 trillion, of which Rs7.4 trillion will be financed by taxes and non-tax revenues.

The government will be spending a whopping Rs3.950 trillion, over 41% of the total budget, on the repayment of debt and the payment of interest on loans.

Rs1523 billion have been allocated for the defense budget and Rs800 billion for the public sector development programs (PSDP). The PMLN-led government has earmarked Rs699 billion for targeted subsidies and Rs1242 billion for grants including the money for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

