PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed upon initiation of such projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) that ensured sustainable development in the country.

While underlining the significance of third part validation of all the mega national development projects, he observed that with increase in revenues, enough funds could be made available for the uplift projects.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting on the matters related to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Public Private Partnership Authority, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other relevant senior officials.

The prime minister also directed for constitution of a cabinet committee headed by the minister for planning over the development budget and PSDP. The committee would furnish a mechanism over PSDP programmes through short, medium and long terms proposals.

The prime minister emphasized upon harmonizing the federal PSDP and provincial annual development programme and the need of improving links. He also asked for submission of proposals by all the federal ministries over public-private partnership projects.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed for removal of issues and concerns of the Sindh government with regard to development. He also directed for expediting work on the ongoing federal funded uplift projects in the province.

The prime minister issued these directives during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who called on him. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and relevant senior officials also attended the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that for the revival of economy, the cooperation among the federation and the provinces was imperative, stressing that economic stability was their main objective. The prime minister directed the federal ministers to seek permanent resolution to the financial, economic and other issues of the Sindh province. He also asked for taking of all the provinces on board and including them in the consultation process during the preparation of the upcoming development budget.