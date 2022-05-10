PM for strict border control to curb smuggling of urea, wheat

Javed Kazmi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi-nister Shehbaz Sharif Tue-sday emphasized the need for a coordinated mechani-sm of market’s demand and supply as well as a strict b-order control to do away w-ith the hoarding and smuggling of urea and wheat.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the ways to curb the smuggling of urea and wheat, directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of urea and DAP in the markets at a low price.

He also instructed to form a task force on the subject with a view to making the country self-sufficient in the commodities.

Moreover, he also called for the formation of a task force to curb the hoarding and smuggling of urea and wheat.

During the meeting, it was told that a strategic stock of 200,000 bags of urea was required at the beginning of every month to stabilize the prices.

He directed all the departments concerned to take all-out measures to provide maximum relief to the farmers as well as the common people. No laxity in this regard will be tolerated, he added.

Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Syed Naveed Qamar and senior civil and military officials. Provincial chief secretaries, inspector general of police and frontier constabulary, and other senior officers also joined via video link.

