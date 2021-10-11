PM for taking all measures to facilitate Chinese investors

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi-nister Imran Khan on Mon-day directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to provide land; electricity and gas connections; and tax incentives to attract more and more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and populate the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

“Pakistan needs investment to accelerate industrialization,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on facilitating the Chinese investors in SEZs.

“It is critical to create maximum employment opportunities for our growing population, 65% of which is under the age of 35”, he added.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that out of the total of 27 SEZs in the country, work on five SEZs including Dhabeji in Sindh, Rashakai in KPK, Bostan in Balochistan, Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Punjab, and Gwadar in Balochistan was in full swing.

An effective one window operation facility was being set up at each of these SEZs along with a Facili-tation Center at China Paki-stan Economic Corridor Authority to resolve all issues of the potential Chinese investors under one roof, he was told.

The meeting was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Federal Ministers Shaukat Tari and officers concerned.

In another meeting, Prime Minister said being rich with huge potential, the minerals sector offered good returns for investment and could also contribute to overall economic growth of the country.

Imran emphasized that coordinated efforts between the federation and provi-nces were required to accelerate the minerals development. The prime minister directed that a focal person be appointed at the earliest to act as a bridge between the

federal and provincial governments and supervise implementation of minerals’ development framework.