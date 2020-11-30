PM for taking special care of environmental protection in housing, construction projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed for taking special care of environmental protection in the construction process of various housing, development and construction projects.

As according to the law the environmental analysis of every project was essential, the government would take all possible steps in that respect, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider and Pakistan Islands Development Authority Chairman Imran Ameen, who called on him here, who briefed him about the measures being taken for environmental protection in the projects. Imran Khan said the construction sector, besides creating employment opportunities, would also help stabilize the country’s economy.

PM directs financial assistance for uplift of fishermen: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed provision of financial assistance to fishermen besides taking steps for their uplift.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who gave an update on the overall situation of ports in the country.

The meeting also discussed extending soft loans to fishermen under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The situation of Karachi metropolitan also came under discussion.