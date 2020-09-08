PM formed committee to Sajid Gondal disappearance

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday the family of missing Joint Director of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) stages protest outside the Prime Minister House and demanded the PM for the recovery of their beloved as soon as possible.

The missing official of the SECP Gondal’s wife, parents, and children along with human rights defenders held placards and chanted slogans for his immediate release. Talking to the media, Gondal’s wife Sajeela Sajid said, I request the prime minister, army chief, and the chief justice to at least inform us what he has done wrong? If there’s a case against him, he should be presented before the court, How you treated him not an alien but a Pakistani citizen, the wife added.

It should be noted here that following the petition of the officer mother the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday grilled the Secretary of Interior, Inspector General of Police (IG) and Chief Commission Islamabad as the IHC Chief Justice remarked that this is totally failure of the government and Islamabad administration that people are missing from the capital and no rule of law in the 1,400 square mile area of Islamabad.

The CJ added that official of the ministry of Interior, Police and other law enforcement agencies are busy in real-Estate business having no focus on the safety of public. The Court adjourned the case to 17th September directing the authorities to recover the missing official as soon as possible. On the other side Islamabad police following pressure from the highest judiciary visited the place from where the official was abducted as well included some of the official of the SECP in the investigation a senior officer of the police told Frontier Post wished not to be named.

On Tuesday following the federal cabinet meeting the Prime Minister Imran Khan taking notice of Security Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP) employee disappearance, formed a three-members committee on to probe the matter.

The cabinet committee to investigate the disappearance comprises Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The committee will present its report to the PM.

A minister of the federal cabinet told Frontier Post that PM chaired the federal cabinet meeting where the issue of disappearance of the missing officer was discussed and PM took notice of the issue and conveyed to recover the missing citizen as soon as possible. The PM directed the ministry of interior and IG Islamabad to swiftly resolve the matter and recover Gondal. The car of Sajid Gondal has been recovered by the police near National Agriculture and Research Centre (NARC) building in Islamabad.