PM forms committee to deal with long march

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a committee to review, assess, and deal with the situation related to PTI’s long march.

According to the sources, the committee consists of 13 members from the federal cabinet. It will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Sources said that the committee has been formed to deal with the law and order situation, adding that if anyone wants to talk about the long march should talk to the committee.

The committee reportedly includes Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Earlier, Sanaullah had said during a Twitter Space session that the government has no right to prevent PTI from staging a protest “if Imran Niazi wants to do it in a peaceful manner”. However, the government will use all its force to stop a siege of Islamabad if the PTI tries to, he had said.