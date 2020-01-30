PM forms committees to keep liaison with allied parties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed committees to keep a liaison with allied parties.

The committees were formed at a high-level meeting held in Islamabad today (Thursday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting discussed the issues raised by parties allied to the government. In particular, the meeting deliberated upon the process of PTI’s engagement with its allies.

The committees will be chaired by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The committee tasked to liaise with MQM and GDA includes Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh as its members.

The committee to liaise with PML-Q includes Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar, Sardar Usman Buzdar and Shafqat Mahmood.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Suri and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali will liaise with BAP, BNP and JWP.