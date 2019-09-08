PM forms high-level committee to solve problems of Karachi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a high-level committee led by Law Minister Dr. Farogh Naseem to prepare a short term, medium term, and long term strategy to solve problems being faced by the residents of Karachi.

Chairing a meeting about Clean Karachi campaign and other developmental projects in Islamabad on Sunday, he said Pakistan’s future is linked with the future of Karachi as this city is our economic hub.

He said federal government wants to address the problems of Karachi to ensure better facilities for the residents.

Imran Khan said citizens of Karachi are facing the consequences of mismanagement.

The Prime Minister said federal government will play its every possible role for addressing the issues of Karachi.

Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Inaam Haider Malik briefed the meeting about the progress on Clean Karachi Campaign.