PM forms negotiation committee for talks with PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has formed a negotiation committee comprising members of the government coalition to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had proposed the formation of committee to the Prime Minister following his interaction with Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar last night.

Barrister Gauhar had emphasized holding talks and asked the Speaker National Assembly to play his role in this regard.

The Prime Minister commended the role of Speaker National Assembly and expressed the hope that national security and interest will be prioritized.