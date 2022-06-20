PM gets permanent exemption from appearance in Sugar Mills case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday accepted application of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for permanent exemption from attending the hearing in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Earlier, Accountability Judge Asad Ali Awan has reserved the verdict on point of exemption of after hearing prosecution and accused person’ counsel. Counsel for Shehbaz Sharif argued that his client could not appear before the court as he is the incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan, adding that he sought the court’s instructions for nominating pleaders in the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case on July 05. The court also summoned lawyers in the next hearing for arguments over acquittal petitions of the accused. In the plea filed through his lawyer, he had stated that he saved billions of rupees of the public in government schemes. He said he was neither a shareholder nor the director of the sugar mill as he had already transferred his properties to his children. The NAB has failed to prove corruption charges against him, he claimed, requesting the court to acquit him in the case.

In Dec, his son and now Chief Minister of Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz had moved an acquittal plea in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. He filed the acquittal plea on the basis of the amendments made to the NAB law. He stated that the corruption watchdog filed the reference against him for allegedly getting a drain built with the public funds to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

