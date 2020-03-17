PM gives nation five-point advisory to contain spread of coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the fellow countrymen a five-point plan to fight the war against novel coronavirus which has infected at least 237 people amid fears of a larger outbreak.

Addressing the nation in a televised address on Tuesday night, the premier said: “We as a nation need to win this war against coronavirus”.

He asked the people to adopt five precautionary measures to overcome the highly contagious disease.

He said everyone must avoid gatherings of more than 40 people, specially those behind closed doors.

Handshaking must also be avoided as the contagion can easily spread through physical contact.

The prime minister advised those arriving from abroad to go in a 14-day self-quarantine.

In a bid to lessen burden on healthcare staff, only those with severe symptoms should visit hospitals for coronavirus testing as every flu and cough is not COVID-19, said PM Imran.

There are a total of 237 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan as of now, and the country has witnessed a rapid increased in the number of infected over the last 36 hours.

Overall, Sindh has 172 confirmed cases while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has 16, Balochistan 16, Islamabad four, Gilgit-Baltistan three, Punjab 26 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported none till now.