PM: Govt committed for safer, securer working conditions for workers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the government was committed to ensure safer, more secure working conditions and social protection for the workers.

As the Labour Day was observed around the globe, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to twitter to pay tribute to all the industrial, agricultural and informal economy workers, including those working overseas.

“My government knows the challenges they all face, especially in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.