PM: Govt determined for solarization of Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed determination to utilize in every possible way the available resources for generating solar energy to save the precious foreign exchange reserves being spent on import of oil and gas for generation of expensive thermal power. He was talking to a delegation of China Three Gorges International (CTGI), Kohala Hydro Power Project and Karot Hydro Power Project led by Charge d’ Affairs of Chinese embassy Pang Chunxue.

He said the government was determined for solarization of Pakistan. The prime minister thanked CTGI for timely completion of Karot Hydro Power Project and provision of free electricity to Pakistan before the start of the commercial operation of the project. He evinced keen interest in working with China for generating electricity through alternative sources of energy including hydel, solar and wind.

He asked the CTGI to present a comprehensive technical, financial and economic plan after Eid to generate at least 7000-8000 megawatts. Later, CTGI delegation requested extension in the time for Letter of Support for securing investment from Sinosure China for the completion of the Kohala Hydropower Project. The prime minister directed the relevant officials to issue new Letter of Support till July 20 and ordered them to remove all obstacles as soon as possible in completion of Kohala Hydro Power Project.

The member of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zafaruddin Mehmood and officials concerned attended the meeting.

PM, Turkish ambassador discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (APP): The newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Thursday and discussed the bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interests. The prime minister felicitated the ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a successful term in Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other’s national causes. He expressed the hope that during the ambassador’s tenure, the bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment domains. The prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment on Turkiye’s core interests.

Recalling his visit to Turkiye in June 2022, the prime minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September this year. He also highlighted the significance of 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Turkiye diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating the milestone in a befitting manner through commemorative events in both the countries.