PM: Govt to subsidise Panadol, Paracetamol

WASHINGTON (INP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government would provide subsidy to the producers of Panadol and Paracetamol medicines to make them affordable for the people. Shehbaz Sharif was chairing a Zoom meeting of the authorities concerned to review the pace of various flood relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas across Pakistan.

Expressing his views, the prime minister apprised that today he held meetings with the president of World Bank and managing director International Monetary Fund and comprehensively discussed the flood situation in Pakistan. They expressed their grief over the losses and assured to extend all possible help and support Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister said that he had cautioned that millions of vulnerable children were deprived of essential food items and could fall ill with diseases like diarrhea. Due to widespread devastation caused by floods, the people in Pakistan could not face the challenge alone with their limited resources, he said and urged the world community, international organizations like WB and IMF and other friendly countries to support them and provide the flood victims the much-needed relief.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and other senior officers concerned. Shehbaz Sharif is currently in New York to attend the high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA77), scheduled from 20 to 26 September.

The prime minister reviewed the distribution of food items, tents and medicines in the affected areas. He ordered the authorities concerned to make use of all available resources to distribute essential food items, especially baby food in the affected areas on emergency basis. He also took stock of the restoration of roads, rails, bridges and other infrastructure damaged in the devastating floods, and ordered the relevant federal and provincial departments to accelerate their efforts in order to make them operational as early as possible. The prime minister, who is also the PML-N president, congratulated Ahsan Iqbal for his acquittal in a NAB case by Islamabad High Court. Terming it good news, the prime minister regretted that the previous government was involved in the witch-hunting of its opponents and tried to implicate them in false cases through awkward manner.

President of the World Bank David R Malpass has stressed that Pakistan should be prioritized for reconstruction through the collective support of the international community. He was talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The President expressed sympathy and condolence over the damage and destruction caused by the flood.

He also expressed the World Bank Group’s willingness to help Pakistan in its reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts. He pledged to immediately re-disburse 850 million dollars to help Pakistan in flood relief efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the World Bank’s partnership with Pakistan and informed about the government’s initiatives to introduce economic policies focused on strengthening the economy, price stability and maintaining the sustainability of financial sectors.

He also highlighted the government’s need for additional investment and financial resources from the international community to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change on the people and economy of Pakistan. The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan’s role in climate change is very small, yet Pakistan is facing the devastating effects of climate change. He thanked the World Bank Group for providing 372 million dollars in flood relief.

Managing Director International Minority Fund IMF Ms Karistalina Georgieva called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the High Level General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

