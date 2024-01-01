PM hails Saudi Arabia’s support for economic revival

RIYADH: Highlighting the importance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the Kingdom’s support for the economic revival and stability.

PM Shehbaz met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the eighth session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, read a statement issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

Apprising the crown prince on his government’s economic, institutional and policy reforms agenda, the prime minster said that the Kingdom had a central role in Pakistan’ future economic plans. The prime minister appreciated Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability in the Middle East and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to standby the country in these efforts.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to closely coordinate positions on regional issues. The prime minister conveyed best wishes for the health and wellbeing of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Separately, on X handle, the prime minister posted that he had the honour of meeting Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia along with his delegation. “Conveyed my deep gratitude for the Kingdom’s valuable support to Pakistan in securing the IMF (International Monetary Fund) program.”

The premier said that Pakistan’s ties with the kingdom are historical and time-tested. “Thanked him for his gracious hospitality. Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are historical and time-tested. During our very productive talks we reviewed the progress in Pakistan-KSA relations across multiple sectors and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as trade and investment , culture, innovation, technology, and beyond,” he further posted.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif is currently in the Kingdom to attend the eighth edition of two-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh. Attended by global leaders, this year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and focuses on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

The participating countries engage in the dialogue for the promotion of investment and a sustainable future while highlighting the strength of their respective economies. The FII conference featured discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, public health, and challenges confronting sustainable development.

During the plenary session, PM Shehbaz invited global companies to invest in Pakistan and bring their expertise and creativity as “we build a future rooted in resilience and shared prosperity.” “Pakistan stands ready to join those who dare to dream big,” he said, noting that no nation could overcome today’s challenges alone and no single country could harness the potential of tomorrow without the support of others.

While underscoring the importance of knowledge-based economy driven by innovation in domains of artificial intelligence, education and health, the premier called for collective global efforts and partnerships to overcome the contemporary challenges. — Agencies