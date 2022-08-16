PM hails UAE company’s interest to invest in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A UAE-based biotechnology company, Hayat Biotech on Tuesday expressed its interest to cooperate and invest in the digitization of Pakistan’s health sector and the establishment of plasma fractionation facility.

The interest was shown by a delegation of Hayat Biotech and Sinopharm, which led by Saboor Karamat, General Counsel of the UAE’s Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here. Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and relevant senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said that as the two countries enjoyed decades-old brotherly relations, the UAE had always helped Pakistan in hard times. He lauded the deep interest of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum for cooperation and investment in Pakistan’s health sector. During the meeting, it was told that due to lack of plasma fractionation facilities in Pakistan, the annual 3 million liters of blood collection in the country was not fully utilized.

After the establishment of plasma fractionation facility in Pakistan, thousands of lives will be saved through the utilization of all contents to be separated from the donated blood. The prime minister directed all the relevant institutions to fully facilitate the companies for the proposed project.

Shehbaz vows to down ‘enemies of children’s health’: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in Tank, saying the enemies of the health of the nation’s young generation would be strongly dealt with. The prime minister condemned the killing of two policemen Sepoy Pir Rehman and Sepoy Nisar Khan as a result of the firing of terrorists on the polio team in Tank’s slum area of Kot Azam.

He expressed sympathies with the policemen who lost lives in the line of duty and said the nation paid tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by police. PM Sharif said those involved in the attacks on the polio team wanted to make the children of the country suffer from disabilities due to the crippling disease. He vowed to eliminate the persons pursuing such agenda and nefarious designs against the young generation.

