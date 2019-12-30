PM Imram Khan summons media strategy meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a media strategy meeting on Monday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will brief the participants about the government’s strategy on various issues and will give media guideline on matters relating to court and politics.

Current political situation, NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019 and other issues will be discussed in the meeting. Government’s legal team and political leaders associated with the ruling party will participate in the sitting.

The meeting will be held at Prime Minister’s Office today.

Earlier on December 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 had been challenged in the Supreme Court.

A citizen Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had filed a petition at Karachi Registry of the apex court challenging the amended law.

President Dr Arif Alvi had signed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 into law on Friday.

The petitioner had made the Government of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, secretaries of Cabinet Division, Ministry of Interior, Establishment Division, Chairman NAB, Director General Headquarters NAB and others as party in the case.

The petitioner had said, “All citizens are equal in the constitution of Pakistan, the amended ordinance is violation of the constitution and the fundamental rights of citizens”.