PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss bilateral issues on phone
/ November 7, 2019
F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues during telephonic talks.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed is also the deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces.
According to sources, both leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.