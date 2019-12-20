PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss bilateral matters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to sources, PM Imran and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi exchanged views on bilateral relations during the telephonic conversation. Matters of mutual interest, regional, international affairs and other issues also came under discussion.

The two leaders also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and international issues.