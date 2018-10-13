PM Imran among top four political leaders in Pakistan’s history: Abbasi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate for national assembly constituency NA-124, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday declared Prime Minister Imran Khan a leader.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday, he said that the leadership is the one which takes along everyone, adding that the real problem that was in the past and today is that people with less ability were sitting on big positions.

“Country’s biggest problem is lack of leadership,” he said and added four political leaders including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan have born in the past 50-year Pakistan’s political history.

He further stressed that it was his personal stance and not party’s.

Advertisements