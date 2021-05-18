PM Imran appoints Dr Moeed Yusuf as National Security Adviser

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has been promoted as National Security Adviser.

The cabinet division Tuesday notified his appointment.

According to the notification, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned Dr Moeed the responsibility of National Security Adviser.

Dr Moeed’s rank will be equivalent to a federal minister. The notification has been implemented promptly after the approval of prime minister.

Dr Moeed was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning and was given the status of Minister of State on December 24, 2019.

Dr Moeed is the associate vice president at the Asia Center at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). He is the author of Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia.

In October 2019, he was made chairman of Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC) under the National Security Division (NSD). The cell was formed to assist the government through research and draft policy recommendations on national issues.

Dr Moeed has done Masters in International Relations and PhD in Political Science from Boston University. He was a research fellow at the Frederick S Padree Centre for the study of the longer range future at the Padree School of Global Studies at Boston University’s Political Science Department before joining USIP in 2010.