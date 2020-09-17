PM Imran approves establishment of three markets along Pak-Afghan & Pak-Iran borders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of three markets along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders as a pilot project. This aim of this development is to boost trade and bi-lateral relations between the neighboring countries the sources informed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has the approval in a high level meeting on the establishment of border markets in Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran border areas in Islamabad on Thursday.

The markets, two in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be completed and activated by February 2021.

A total of five border markets will be set up in KP which includes four in tribal districts and one in Lower Chitral.

The proposed areas for border markets in KP include Shaheedano Dhand in Kurram District, Kharlachi and Angor Adda in South Waziristan, Arundo in Lower Chitral, Gursal in Mohmand District and Ghulam Khan and Torkham borders.

According to sources, a joint committee will be set up to identify issues related to the broader markets and to propose solutions to those issues. The committee would also take steps to improve the existing infrastructure and provide facilities to consumers.

Only traders who reside within a 5 kilometre (km) radius will be given the permission to set up businesses in the markets. Similarly, only customers who reside within a 5km radius will be allowed to shop in the border markets.

This development will help to lift up the unemployment rate in the poverty ridden areas of Pakistan and will assist people in making a dignified earning by setting up businesses said the government sources.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said these markets will provide better business and trade opportunities to the people living along the border areas.

Earlier, Prime Minister said knowledge economy was the best option for Pakistan to capitalize its large youth pool and immense talent for scientific innovation and technical productivity.

“Now is the time for country to discover its own path leading towards a system based on scientific and technical production to ensure economic growth,”he said addressing at the inauguration of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology here at Mang, Haripur.