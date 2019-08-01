PM Imran assures US envoy of full cooperation for peace in Afghanistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday assured the United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad of Pakistan’s full cooperation for restoration of long-lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US peace envoy for Afghanistan, who called on him at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was in contact with all stakeholders, including US, for Afghan peace process.

On the occasion, PM Imran said,”Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s own national interest.” He underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogues to end war in the country.

Matters of mutual interests, bilateral issues, PM Imran’s meeting with US President Donald Trump and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

They had discussed progress thus far made on the Afghan peace process, regional security and matters of mutual interest. Khalilzad had briefed the foreign minister about the progress made during the seventh round of talks with the Taliban and his recent visit to Kabul.