PM Imran, Babar Awan discuss PTI foreign funding case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Babar Awan on Friday discussed the foreign funding case against PTI.

Talking to Dr Babar Awan, who called on him at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan reiterated that the government will not bow down to any blackmailing and vowed to continue the ongoing accountability process in the country.

He said that the PTI-led government put the economy on upward trajectory of progress and added that no one will be allowed to derail the economy. The prime minister said that the government will not compromise on accountability process and rule of law.

Babar Awan, following the meeting, told the journalists that all the accounts of the ruling party were transparent and audited. He said that the opposition parties were hurling baseless allegation at PTI to escape from accountability.

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted opposition’s application to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis from November 26.

The plea of opposition’s Rehbar Committee to conduct daily hearing of the case had been accepted by the Pakistan’s supreme electoral body. The ECP had also directed the scrutiny committee to gear-up its work in this regard.