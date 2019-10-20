PM Imran cannot complete his term : Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said government must think that running the affairs of country is not like playing a cricket match. He said when parliament will be locked then politician would have to do protest.

Talking to media outside Jinnah Hospital, he said PM Imran Khan cannot complete his term as he does not possess the abilities to do so. He said PPP would play its role in this so called democracy and will fight against dictatorship.

Bilawal further said the solution of problems of common man lies in democracy only. He said everyone including traders are protesting against this government and country is moving towards anarchy.

He said Sindh government is providing relief to public and free health facilities are being provided.

He said issues of Karachi are being solved with the help private sector, adding that we should all work together solve issues of masses.