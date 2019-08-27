PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting, discusses prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country besides the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Briefing reporters following the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet discussed a ten-point agenda as well as development projects related to different ministries.

“The prime minister took the cabinet into confidence over his address to the nation the previous day,” said Awan. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the cabinet about his decision to raise the Kashmir issue in the world, and that he had become the voice of the Kashmiri people.

“The entire nation coming out on the streets for the rights of the Kashmiris, it is message of ‘Do more’ for the rest of the world,” she said.

During his address to the nation on Monday, the prime minister had announced that an event would be held every Friday in which the nation will come out to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The prime minister informed the cabinet about the decision to hold a ‘Kashmir Solidarity day’ every Friday, which was endorsed by the cabinet members.

The SAPM said the meeting also discussed options for the prime minister’s address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he would fight the case of the Kashmiri people.

“The prime minister has announced that, whether anybody in the world stands with Kashmir or not, Pakistan will stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” said Awan, saying the country would support the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in this difficult time even if the rest of the world ignore their plight.

Among other matters discussed during the meeting, the prime minister raised the issue of rehabilitation of drug addicts and safeguarding the rights of transgender persons.

“The prime minister directed the cabinet to take measure to protect the rights of transgender persons and their economic empowerment,” Awan told reporters.

The cabinet gave approval during the meeting for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Islamabad.

The prime minister also issued directives to the cabinet members to take strict action against child pornography.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan gave orders to enact strict laws against child pornography,” she said.

She added that the name of the Kamyab Jawan Program was changed to the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Internship Program.