PM Imran, Chinese Premier agreed that China-Pakistan FTA would lead to more trade, economic opportunities

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have agreed that the implementation of the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement would lead to more trade, economic and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The understanding came during a wide-ranging bilateral talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today (Tuesday).

The two sides exchanged views on deepening bilateral trade and explored ways of increasing Pakistan’s exports to China. Other areas of potential collaboration discussed between the two sides included railways, steel, oil and gas, industry and science & technology.

Extending felicitations on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister underscored that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and contributed to peace, development and stability in the region.

He emphasized that expeditious completion of CPEC projects is the foremost priority of his government as this transformational project is pivotal to accelerating Pakistan’s economic development and regional prosperity.

He apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gawadar.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s issues of core national interest.

He thanked Imran Khan for the measures to advance CPEC projects and maintained that the second phase of CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan’s economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed regional security situation including serious human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan apprised Premier Li of the latest developments and the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in the lockdown.

The two leaders also witnessed signing of various Agreements and MOUs aimed at deepening Pakistan-China ties in a range of socio-economic sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded warm welcome on his arrival at Great Hall of the People in Beijing today.

Chinese Prime Mnister Li Keqiang received his Pakistani counterpart.

An official welcome ceremony was held in honor of the Prime Minister.

Smartly turned out contingents of the Chinese armed forces presented guard of honor to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister inspected guard of honor.

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion. Later, the Chinese Prime Minister was introduced to the members of the Pakistani delegation.