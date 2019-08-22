PM Imran, COAS Bajwa discuss matters related to national security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held an important meeting in which security situation of the country and region were discussed along with other important issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been given an extension in term for another three years by PM Imran Khan. The decision to extend the employment of COAS was taken in view of the security situation in the region.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was previously acting as commander of an important Rawalpindi Corps and was employed as Inspector General Training and Evaluation at GHQ, a position General Raheel Sharif held before becoming the Army Chief. In November 2016, General Qamar Javed Bajwa assumed leadership as the new Army Chief of Pakistan.