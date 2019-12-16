PM Imran departs for Bahrain

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for Bahrain to attend its National Day as Guest of Honour, on Monday (today).

According to reports, King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa has invited the PM Imran Khan to attend the National Day. PM Imran Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

This is PM Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August last year.

During the visit, he will have one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Bahrain’s highest civil award will be conferred upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.