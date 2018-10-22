PM Imran did not order inquiry against any cabinet member: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has dismissed a news report claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered inquiry into corruption allegations against three ministers.

Fawad Chaudhry while rejecting the news on twitter on Monday, he wrote that “There is no probe against any minister, neither PM commented on any such probe”.

PM did emphasize that he will not tolerate any corruption, it’s absolutely unethical for a newspaper to make such a headline without bothering for a version from the government, he added.

A newspaper report published today claimed that PM Imran had directed an inquiry against three federal cabinet members over corruption allegations.

The report had further stated that the three ministers will be removed from their posts if they were proven guilty.

